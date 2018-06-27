Jamie Fox Flames engulfed the balcony of an apartment at a luxury development near Battersea on Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in a luxury residential complex in south London.

Flames were seen across the balcony of an apartment in the Chelsea Bridge Wharf development, near Battersea, where flats are marketed for more than £1 million.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat fire in Queenstown Road, Battersea.