Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in a luxury residential complex in south London.
Flames were seen across the balcony of an apartment in the Chelsea Bridge Wharf development, near Battersea, where flats are marketed for more than £1 million.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat fire in Queenstown Road, Battersea.
“A balcony on the sixth floor is alight.
“The Brigade was called at 1201. Fire crews from Chelsea, Battersea, Lambeth, Clapham, Brixton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”
While the fire appeared to be extinguished, appliances remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Pictures posted to social media by passersby appeared to show smoke and flames at the flat, near Chelsea Bridge and Battersea Park.
Subsequent photographs appeared to show the fire had been extinguished.
One witness said the fire “spread upwards” from a balcony on a floor below, affecting at least three apartments.
It comes as wildfires sparked a “major incident” near Manchester as balmy heatwave temperatures helped flames spread across moors.