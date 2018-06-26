Major Incident Declared As Wildfire Rages Within Metres Of Homes

Dozens of homes have been evacuated after a huge fire on moors above Manchester spread dangerously close to residential areas.
Firefighters spent hours on Monday tackling the blaze on Saddleworth Moor and by the evening were forced to tell residents in Carrbrook, Stalybridge to leave their properties as the flames came within 200 metres.
About 35 homes had been abandoned by about 11.30pm and the electricity supply in Calico Crescent - one of the worst affected areas - was cut off.
High temperatures and strong winds are believed to have exacerbated the situation, which was declared a major incident by 999 crews at about 10pm.
Roads and schools were closed and people not in the immediate vicinity were ordered to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters battled to contain the blaze, reportedly “the biggest in living memory”.
According to the Manchester Evening News, “the sun turned red and ash rained from the sky as the fire raged above Oldham and Tameside for the third night running”.
Church halls were opened to offer refuge to those forced to flee their homes and police advised those with nowhere to go to contact Tameside Council.
The council said in a statement: “Residents in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed, and tune in to the local radio station for advice and information.
“Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed. If people need to be outdoors, they are advised to avoid areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them.
“Smoke can irritate air passages, the skin and the eyes leading to coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain.
“It can also worsen existing problems such as asthma and people with asthma should carry their inhaler with them at all times.”
Health and safety advice was issued at regular intervals on Monday by public health officials and emergency crews, who said people with breathing problems were particularly at risk and should contact the NHS non-emergency line if they needed advice.
Greater Manchester Fire Service said it had been battling around the clock to bring the fire under control “in extremely difficult circumstances” and thanked members of the public for their support.
Service group manager for Tameside, Phil Nelson, said: “Crews are still tackling this difficult fire and are working hard to contain the blaze and prevent further fire spread.
“Firefighters are faced with very difficult circumstances, intense heat and are working on challenging terrain.
“Our main considerations are for crew welfare. It is physically draining working at this incident and it is vital that our firefighters have regular breaks and that relief crews are available to take over.
“I would like to thank the Salvation Army for keeping our crews fed and watered during this incident.
“We are co-ordinating our efforts with our partners at the Peak District, United Utilities and Ranger Services and will continue to into the evening.”
The initial blaze on land near Buckton Vale initially broke out just before 8.20pm on Sunday, but was brought under control within in a couple of hours.
But widespread heatwave conditions caused the fire to reignite on Monday morning, with about two square kilometres ablaze between Stalybridge and Dove Stone at its height.
Carrbrook resident Dee Blanchard, 28, told the MEN on Monday evening: “It’s getting a bit frightening.
“We’ve got double glazing but we’ve had to put damp towels around their windows and doors.
“You can’t go outside, you can barely see.
“The firefighters are trying to connect hoses to hoses because there’s no access point near them.
“There’s a fireman in a white hat who I think is in charge and he said we might have to evacuate.”