Major Incident Declared As Wildfire Rages Within Metres Of Homes

Dozens of homes have been evacuated after a huge fire on moors above Manchester spread dangerously close to residential areas. Firefighters spent hours on Monday tackling the blaze on Saddleworth Moor and by the evening were forced to tell residents in Carrbrook, Stalybridge to leave their properties as the flames came within 200 metres. About 35 homes had been abandoned by about 11.30pm and the electricity supply in Calico Crescent - one of the worst affected areas - was cut off. High temperatures and strong winds are believed to have exacerbated the situation, which was declared a major incident by 999 crews at about 10pm.

The power has just gone off on Calico Crescent and surrounding area I think. Very eerie. That’s the red moon you can see above hills #saddleworthfire pic.twitter.com/ZhWa8ucP2m — SteveRobsonMEN (@SteveRobson04) June 26, 2018

To those asking if there's anything they can do to help, thank you 🙏🏼 But all you can do is stay safe by following the advice from ourselves, @PHE_uk @TamesideCouncil & @GMPSaddleworth. Good round up of the advice here: https://t.co/IHtXGfl3MF June 26, 2018

Roads and schools were closed and people not in the immediate vicinity were ordered to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters battled to contain the blaze, reportedly “the biggest in living memory”. According to the Manchester Evening News, “the sun turned red and ash rained from the sky as the fire raged above Oldham and Tameside for the third night running”. Church halls were opened to offer refuge to those forced to flee their homes and police advised those with nowhere to go to contact Tameside Council.

The Saddleworth fire is getting terrifyingly close now. Hard to see how it can be stopped. Wind is strong and blowing this direction. pic.twitter.com/xJf85rIkLK — SteveRobsonMEN (@SteveRobson04) June 26, 2018

Important health messages for anyone affected by the #moorlandfire @manchesterfire pic.twitter.com/3usdiZao5A — PHE North West (@PHE_NorthWest) June 26, 2018

Homes in the Calico Crescent area of Tameside are now being evacuated due to their close proximity to the Moorland Fires.



Anyone who has requires a safe place to go should contact Tameside Council on 0161 342 2222.@TamesideCouncil @tmbc_places — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 26, 2018

The council said in a statement: “Residents in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed, and tune in to the local radio station for advice and information. “Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed. If people need to be outdoors, they are advised to avoid areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them. “Smoke can irritate air passages, the skin and the eyes leading to coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. “It can also worsen existing problems such as asthma and people with asthma should carry their inhaler with them at all times.” Health and safety advice was issued at regular intervals on Monday by public health officials and emergency crews, who said people with breathing problems were particularly at risk and should contact the NHS non-emergency line if they needed advice. Greater Manchester Fire Service said it had been battling around the clock to bring the fire under control “in extremely difficult circumstances” and thanked members of the public for their support.

