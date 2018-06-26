Wildfires near Greater Manchester spread to a local cemetery on Tuesday, creating eerie scenes as smoke billowed around gravestones while scorched earth burned.

Balmy heatwave temperatures furthered fires on moors near Tameside, leaving firefighters to fend off the approach of flames at a church in Stalybridge.

Footage captured at the scene, above, shows desperate efforts to dampen smouldering soil and dry weeds, as smoke cloaks stones marking graves from the Victorian era.