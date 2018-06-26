PA Wire/PA Images Commuters at Waterloo Station, London, as rail services to and from the railway station were disrupted for a second successive day on Tuesday after a fire under a train.

Commuters faced a second night of misery on Britain’s rail network on Tuesday as points failed, tracks buckled and trains caught fire amid intense heat.

London’s Waterloo station faced “major disruption” with National Rail issuing an alert alongside advice to seek alternative routes.

Pictures posted to social media showed snaking queues between London Underground and National Rail platforms. Hundreds more waited for information on the station’s main concourse.

And as thermometers soared to a record-high for 2018:

Trains through Liverpool South Parkway were disrupted, delayed and cancelled after a points failure;

Southeastern services towards Kent faced “major delays”;

Lines re-opened between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport but delays continued.