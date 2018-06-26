Warnings Issued As Heatwave Causes Train Tracks To Buckle And Wildfires To Spread

Warnings and health alerts have been issued as temperatures continue to soar, causing train tracks to warp and wildfires to spread in parts of the UK. Monday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 30.1C, but forecasters expect that record to be beaten today and have issued a health alert to warn people to stay safe as temperatures continue to rocket. Commuters could also expect delays and disruptions as trains are put on a “go slow” due to buckled train tracks and signalling failures. Emergency services are also warning people that swimming in open water can be dangerous after a man died in a lake in Surrey, a woman drowned while swimming in the sea in Sussex and a child went missing in a lake in Stoke-on-Trent.

A search for a missing child at Westport Lake in Stoke is due to resume about now. Ambulance, Police and Fire officers were stood down last night due to the fading light. pic.twitter.com/ILVt6OXqjg — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) June 26, 2018

The body of a man was recovered from a lake near Redhill in Surrey after he was seen struggling in the water, while in Stoke-on-Trent a major search operation has resumed this morning after a 13-year-old boy went missing in a lake. In Eastbourne, a woman drowned while swimming in the sea. After being pulled from the water, paramedics unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate her before she was declared dead at the scene. Surrey Police said: “Bodies of water may look safe, but can hide dangers such as hidden currents, hazardous objects, pollution and cold water shock, which affects our ability to swim and reach safety if experiencing difficulties.” The Met office, in conjunction with Public Health England, issued a heat health watch alert for parts of England. “Hot weather can cause problems for vulnerable people such as older people or those with underlying health problems. More people are admitted into hospital when the weather is so hot so the alert is to make sure people are aware and can take measures to protect themselves or family members,” Alex Burkill, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said. The weather is going to continue to be hot throughout the week, Burkill said, with Merseyside being the area that could Monday’s record and it could reach 31C or even 32C there.

Plenty more ☀️☀️☀️☀️ to come through the rest of this week as our #loveukweather viewers can vouch for... #heatwave pic.twitter.com/JvTGX5k7dL — Met Office (@metoffice) June 26, 2018

Burkill said: “With a lot of hot and sunny weather today, it’s probably going to be even hotter than yesterday, especially in the west. Tomorrow could see similar temperatures around much of England and Wales and again it’s likely to be higher in the west. “The temperature will also rise tomorrow across parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, which could also reach the low 30s. “It’s worth pointing out that Northern Ireland’s all time record is only 30.8C and there is a chance that could be exceeded on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s an an unusual spell of hot weather for them.” The rest of the week will remain hot and sunny, but temperatures will begin to dip over the weekend with some thundery showers predicted. Dr Owen Landeg, of Public Health England, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and many people will want to enjoy the long spell of warm weather in the forecast. “Now is a really good time to think about what you can do to protect you and your family and friends’ health during summer. For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.”

