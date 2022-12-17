Battle Of The Brownites Breaks Out Over Key Labour Target Seat

Kirsty McNeill and Gordon Brown will go head-to-head in East Lothian Twitter/PA

Two key allies of Gordon Brown are set to go head-to-head to be Labour’s candidate in a key target seat at the next general election.

Former cabinet minister Douglas Alexander and Kirsty McNeill, who was the ex-PM’s speechwriter in Number 10, both want to stand in the East Lothian constituency.

The seat was won for the SNP by Kenny MacAskill in 2019 with a majority over Labour of 3,886.

He has since defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, and Labour have made it their top target in Scotland.

HuffPost UK revealed earlier this month how Alexander - who held a number of cabinet posts under both Brown and Tony Blair before losing his Paisley and Renfrewshire South seat in 2015 - was keen to stand in East Lothian.

It has now emerged that anti-poverty campaigner and charity boss McNeill is also throwing her hat into the ring ahead of next month’s candidate selection battle.

In a video posted on Twitter, she said: “I’ve promoted our values from the doorstep to the TV studios.

“Things are really tough right now, but it doesn’t have to be like this. We could build a future where no child is hungry, where no family is cold, where every generation does better than the last.”

Things are really tough right now but it doesn't have to be like this. I'm applying for the East Lothian and Midlothian selection because I want to see @ScottishLabour facing the future and fighting for families. Change is coming. So let's get started. pic.twitter.com/7mRi74wPKa — Kirsty McNeill (@kirstyjmcneill) December 17, 2022

The battle between the pair will pose a major dilemma for Brown, given both Alexander and McNeill are trusted proteges of the former PM.