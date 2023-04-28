BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Resigns Over Breach Of Code On Public Appointments

Who Is Richard Sharp?

He is former banker who was for some time a boss to young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.

Sharp was also a major Tory Party donor who was on the board of conservative think tank the Centre for Policy Studies.

Before his stint at Goldman Sachs, in 1985 to 2007, he worked in both commercial and investment banking for JP Morgan.

He read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, is also a former chairman and an emeritus trustee of the Royal Academy.

He acted as an adviser to Sunak during the pandemic, and played a key role in the creation of the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

He was also a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 until 2019.

His appointment as chairman of the BBC was widely regarded as political when the corporation was facing increased scrutiny.