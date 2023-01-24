Analysis: Tory Scandals Show It’s Still A Small Club Of Rich And Connected Men At The Top

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is in hot water over claims he used a distant cousin called Sam Blyth as a guarantor for an £800,000 loan.

Richard Sharp, is accused of helping to facilitate that loan - just as he was successfully applying to be BBC chairman.

Incidentally, Sharp is a former banker who used to be Rishi Sunak’s boss at Goldman Sachs.

The prime minister is now facing uncomfortable questions over his ex-boss and might even end up deciding his fate. What a small world it is!

Separately, Sunak is facing another mess involving the chairman of the Tory Party, Nadhim Zahawi.

The senior Tory MP ended up paying HMRC around £5 million while he was chancellor following a dispute over his tax liabilities.

That saga surrounds Zahawi’s links to a Gibraltar-based trust of which his father is a director. It’s all tremendously confusing.

But what these scandals show us is that the British government still has a small club of rich and connected men at the top.

Scratch the surface and you will find school, personal and financial contacts among those running the country and its institutions.