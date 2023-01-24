Nadhim Zahawi’s Taxes Explained

The allegations surround Zahawi’s links to a Gibraltar-based trust called Balshore Investments Limited - of which his father Hareth is a director.

When YouGov was co-founded by Zahawi, the trust was allocated shares equalling the number given to his co-founder Stephan Shakespeare.

Asked about this last year, the then chancellor said neither he nor his wife benefitted from the trust and denied it was used to avoid tax, saying it was because his father “lived abroad”.

The stake in the company owned by Balshore was eventually sold by 2018 for about £27 million.

Experts said that if Zahawi benefitted from that transaction he should owe tax on it.

They point to a document from 2005 that suggests he benefitted from the trust when Balshore at least partially covered a loan.