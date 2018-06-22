The BBC has announced that for the first time ever it will be showing the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 4K HDR via either BBC iPlayer or through Sky Q.

If you have Sky Q and a compatible 4K TV you’ll be able to access the 4K (not HDR) matches directly from your Sky menu during each day. However if you want to stream it from BBC iPlayer you’ll need to be quick as the 4K HDR stream will only be made available to the first tens of thousands who click on the link.