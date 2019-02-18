BBC Apologises After Man Overheard Saying 'We're Actually F****d' During Labour Split Announcement

The BBC has apologised after after it accidentally broadcast comments that Britain was “actually fucked” after a group of Labour MPs dramatically resigned from the party.

During a livestream of the press conference, in which seven MPs including Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger and Chris Leslie announced they were leaving Labour, an unnamed man was overheard on BBC News saying: “I’m not gonna lie, but with this and Brexit we’re actually fucked.

“It’s going to be really divided, it’s still going to be divided, the Conservatives are going to win,” the man went on.

It was not clear whether it was a BBC reporter or someone else at the conference who made the comments.