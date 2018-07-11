Gary Lineker has topped the list of the BBC’s highest earners, after the corporation published its latest salary report. The corporation has released the pay of those earning over £150,000, and despite steps to close the gender pay gap that last year’s report revealed, the majority of top earners were still men.

PA Wire/PA Images Gary Lineker has topped the BBC's latest pay report

The ‘Match Of The Day’ host received between £1.75 million and £1.76m, roughly the same as the previous year. Last year’s top earner, Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans, took home between £1.66m and £1.67m, which was a marked drop from the minimum £2.2m he took home the previous year. Graham Norton, whose pay was between £600,000 and £609,999, was the third largest earner.

PA Wire/PA Images Chris Evans has seen his pay decrease since the last report

Men made up the top 12 of this year’s earners, compared to the top seven on the previous report. However, there are eight new female entries on the list, including Mary Berry and Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. Claudia Winkleman is still the BBC’s top female earner, taking home between £370,000 and £379,999, but her work on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will not be included in this sum due to new criteria. The report, which covers the financial year of 2017/18, only lists earners working in News and Current Affairs, Sport, Children’s and Radio shows that are made by the BBC in house.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Claudia Winkleman is the BBC's highest paid woman