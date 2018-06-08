You can now buy Victoria and David Beckham’s outfits from the royal wedding.

The unofficial royal couple are donating all the profits from the sale to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which is raising money to support victims of the Manchester bombing.

Writing on Instagram, Victoria said: “To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @davidbeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits.”

The ex-Spice Girl and fashion designer wore her own label, Victoria Beckham, while the footballer wore a custom-made Dior Homme grey suit designed by Kim Jones.