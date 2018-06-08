You can now buy Victoria and David Beckham’s outfits from the royal wedding.
The unofficial royal couple are donating all the profits from the sale to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which is raising money to support victims of the Manchester bombing.
Writing on Instagram, Victoria said: “To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @davidbeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits.”
The ex-Spice Girl and fashion designer wore her own label, Victoria Beckham, while the footballer wore a custom-made Dior Homme grey suit designed by Kim Jones.
Victoria wore a new navy midi dress with a belted neck and split sleeves while David’s suit included a light grey double-breasted waistcoat, Egyptian cotton poplin shirt, grey silk satin tie and black calfskin leather derbies.
Watched by millions across the world, the royal wedding between Prince Harry and the now, Duchess of Sussex was as memorable for the ceremony itself as it was for the incredible outfits on display.
Tickets start at just $10 for 100 chances to win and go all the way up to a whopping $5,000 for 50,000 chances.