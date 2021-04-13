19 Before/After Haircuts To Show *Just* How Much We Needed Them

Brits really needed a haircut. And as lockdown restrictions eased once more on Monday, many headed straight to the hairdressers or barbers – queuing if they had to – to get that much-needed trim. After months of DIY cuts, floppy hair, and hats to hide our barnets, we’d made it.

Collette Naden, 30, from Hemel Hempstead, was one of many who took the day off as annual leave to get her hair done. “I hadn’t had it coloured since September because my original appointment was supposed to be the day lockdown 3.0 started,” she says.

What a difference.

Collette Naden

Because we love to see them, here are more before/after photos of haircuts that are filling our timelines with joy.

In case you hadn’t noticed, a lot of men were desperate for a cut

A before and after shot. Glad I went early. It’s crazy out there #staysafe #freshcut pic.twitter.com/9tYr6hDCgq — Gehan (@Gehans_World) April 12, 2021

Cannot tell you how good it felt to sort this shambolic lid and beard. No longer sporting the castaway look pic.twitter.com/3xpcjzO6He — Sam Dixon-French (@samdfjournalist) April 12, 2021

It took a bus, two DLR's, an overground train then another bus, but a 5 month overdue haircut is finally done. pic.twitter.com/I0kZTWmQy9 — Max Turner (@MaxTurner10) April 12, 2021

Took three hours but... HAIRCUT!!! pic.twitter.com/chCF9NkxtL — Dr Michael Berthaume (@MBerthaume) April 12, 2021

I’m not normally one for posting selfies on Twitter, but I feel much better and more human about lockdown easing after getting a long overdue hair cut pic.twitter.com/xqutWBoqhg — Gareth @ Gravey's Brewery (@TheGrewery) April 12, 2021

A haircut long due. Support your local professionals they really need your help after months of lockdown. Keep distances , wear a mask, stay safe! #LockdownHair pic.twitter.com/4tt8IeYgq1 — Ioannis Poursaitidis (@jpoursaitidis) April 12, 2021

no fuckin around with the haircut today ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/sQgDUVyld1 — Sinjo (@ChrisSinjo) April 12, 2021

Before. After.

Haven't had my haircut since December I think. pic.twitter.com/arHGwYK1v3 — More Obnoxious. More Overbearing. You'll Love Me (@JarvisUnchained) April 10, 2021

Happy 29th DLP, got my hair cut for the occasion*



*May be a lie pic.twitter.com/Y7ILES6kSx — DavidStillAtYepYouGuessedItHome (@davidatdisney) April 12, 2021

Deuvaunn Darroux Deuvaunn Darroux, from London.

And women showed off their brill new barnets, too

Before ➡️ After



Amazing what an impact fresh hair can have on how you feel 🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/5kVf3sFc4S — Emily Weston (@primaryteachew) April 12, 2021

Well this is me with a fresh hair cut and the way I usually look!🤣 With all affection, Gale pic.twitter.com/V7AQdVUI4l — crateronmars (@crateronmars) April 12, 2021

Btw yeah I got a haircut❤️💇🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jgwZ6FSjST — Grace✨ (@DreamsofDeyes) April 11, 2021

Finally got a haircut today! And I dyed it jet black cause I was getting tired of the highlights lol the stylist I had actually cut it exactly how I wanted it and I love it so much 😭

Before After pic.twitter.com/SrCz44Wu8x — 🌹Rose🌹@ MHRise LET'S HUNT SOME MONSTAHS (@rosekip21) April 5, 2021