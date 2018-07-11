'Behave Yourselves': Emergency Services Issue Warning To England Fans Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final Clash

The “worrying level of mostly alcohol-related disorder” stretched forces’ resources on Saturday, said Mark Roberts, the head of football policing for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, which represents 44 forces across England and Wales.

Following England’s win against Sweden on Saturday, police said there was “significant disorder” with 387 incidents across the country leading to 70 arrests.

Police chiefs and emergency services are warning England fans to “behave themselves” ahead of tonight’s semi-final match against Croatia.

RTPC CID need your help identifying this male regarding an incident on Saturday 7/07/2018 around 17:15 at Clapham Junction. If you can help please call 101 quoting reference 0315263/18. Remain anonymous call @crimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. @MPSWandsworth @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/uetYo1ycTt

“Saturday’s match was a great day for England and it’s right to celebrate it,” he said. “The vast majority of fans do that without committing criminal and anti-social behaviour. It’s incredibly disheartening to see over 300 incidents of alcohol fuelled disorder from a minority of mindless individuals.

“This behaviour has real consequences. Numerous roads across the country were blocked, stopping emergency vehicles getting to people in need and an ambulance is now off the road while being repaired.

“Shops were damaged, people were abused and assaulted and others climbed on buses and cars, causing damage to vehicles and in some cases, themselves.

“This is in stark contrast to the fans out in Russia, whose behaviour, apart from a couple of minor incidents, has been great.”

Among the incidents that police dealt with on Saturday were:

An ambulance was significantly damaged while parked on Borough High Street;

In Northampton, crowds caused disturbances in part of the town, resulting in road closures while officers dealt with the disorder. Two people were arrested;

At Clapham Junction, one man jumped off a double-decker bus and fell through the roof of a bus shelter;

Flares were released in a street in Leicestershire, with a road blocked by hundreds of people;

In Southampton, people blocked the roads with some climbing onto and jumping across the roofs of buses;

A taxi received extensive criminal damage in Nottingham;

Humberside saw disruption in Bridlington, Hull and Cleethorpes as people climbed on bus shelters and vehicles.

In London, the Metropolitan Police said that people should expect to see an “increased amount of officers” in Hyde Park - where 30,000 will watch the match on a big screen - and throughout the capital during the game.

“Whatever the result, emotions are bound to be high after the match and we are asking people to act responsibly and avoid any criminal behaviour. Any acts of vandalism such as damage to vehicles will be thoroughly investigated,” the force said in a statement.

“We would also ask people who are going out to watch the match to plan their journey and pre-arrange a meeting point should they become separated from each other.”