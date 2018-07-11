As England prepares to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final, police and domestic violence charities will also be preparing for a surge in calls. Reports of domestic violence spike whenever the national team play a World Cup match and the increase occurs regardless of whether England win or lose.

Now, a campaign launched by the National Centre of Domestic Violence aims to raise awareness of the problem, with a series of shocking images titled ‘The Not-So-Beautiful Game’.

The graphic photos show the England flag transformed into blood, scars and bruises, with captions such as “If England gets beaten, so will she”. The posters will be shared across social media and on public billboards.