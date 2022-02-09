'Get On A Plane To Belfast' Boris Johnson Told Amid Northern Ireland Political Crisis

“It is absurd that the prime minister of our United Kingdom has to be reminded to get on a plane to Belfast in this situation.

“When there, unlike his foreign secretary, he should meet all party leaders and use the weight of his office to create the conditions for dialogue, common ground and progress.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol is part of the UK government’s Brexit deal that keeps NI aligned with the EU single market for goods as a means of retaining an open Irish border.

However, it has resulted in additional checks for goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, prompting unionist criticism and Givan’s decision to resign.