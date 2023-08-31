Ben Wallace Has Resigned As Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace announced last month that he was standing down from the cabinet and would not stand at the next election. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ben Wallace has formally resigned as defence secretary ahead of a mini-reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

In a letter to the prime minister this morning, he said he had “taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down” after four years in the job.

Wallace announced last month that he planned to quit the Ministry of Defence and would also not be standing at the the next election.

He told the Sunday Times he would stay in his post until the next reshuffle.

Among those tipped to replace him are Grant Shapps, Treasury minister John Glen and Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin.

Sunak is expected to carry out a limited shake-up of his top time this morning, with a wider reshuffle later in the year.

Wallace became an MP in 2005, but his constituency of Wyre and Preston North is being abolished in a review of boundaries and he will not seek a new seat.

Since 2015 he has also been minister for Northern Ireland and a security minister.

Wallace had hoped to be chosen as the next secretary general of Nato, but his chances were scuppered after the United States decided not to support his bid.

In his letter to the PM, Wallace said: “After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down.

“I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest

in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.

“Thank you for the support and your friendship. You and the Government will

have my continued support.”

He also called on the government to boost defence spending as the world becomes “more insecure and more unstable”.

In his reply, Sunak said Wallace had “served our country with distinction”.

He said: “I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.

“As you say, the jobs you have done have required you to be available on a continuous basis.