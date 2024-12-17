Benedict Cumberbatch Unveils Sinister Alter-Ego In New Environmental Ad Campaign

Benedict Cumberbatch in a new campaign ad for Make My Money Matter Make My Money Matter

If Netflix’s most-watched movies list is anything to go by, loads of us are enjoying Benedict Cumberbatch’s interpretation of The Grinch right now, in the run-up to Christmas.

But for the British star’s latest role, he’s portraying an even more unsavoury character.

On Tuesday morning, the Sherlock actor unveiled his alter-ego Benedict Lumberjack, as part of a new campaign video for the Make My Money Matter campaign.

In the clip, set in a fiery sauna, Benedict portrays the CEO of a company using people’s pension money to fuel deforestation and environmental destruction.

The Oscar nominee plays "Benedict Lumberjack" in a new campaign video for Make My Money Matter Make My Money Matter

“The business of deforestation is on fire, and it’s all thanks to you,” the villainous character enthuses.

“We’ve taken billions of your hard-earned pounds and used them to fuel our exploits in the Amazon and beyond. The money from your pension has helped scorch, slash and burn entire rainforests – and our profits are growing like… well… wildfire.”

The clip ends with Benedict’s character enthusiastically watching as a forest burns, along with a call to action to visit Make My Money Matter’s website to find out more about what they could be unknowingly funding with their pension savings.

“Pension funds invest billions into companies causing deforestation,” the ad warns. “This is our money. We can change this.”

The clip’s director Sophia Ray enthused: “It was a dream to direct a project like this. A strong idea for an extremely important cause, brought to life with a mesmerisingly powerful talent like Benedict.

“It’s a strong reminder that we can align our financial decisions with our values, and I’m proud to be part of this important conversation for change.”

