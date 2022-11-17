Benefits And Pensions Will Increase With Inflation, Jeremy Hunt Confirms

Jeremy Hunt Getty / PA

Jeremy Hunt swerved a row with Tory backbenchers today as he announced that benefits and pensions will rise with inflation.

The chancellor promised to increase welfare after vowing to “protect the vulnerable” and to be “compassionate”.

UK inflation hit a 41-year high in October at 11.1 per cent amid rising soaring and food prices.

There were concerns that the triple lock on pensions - a Tory manifesto pledge - could be scrapped as Hunt sought to plug the country’s black hole.

Ditching the lock, which increases the state pension in line with inflation, wages of 2.5 per cent depending on what is highest, would have sparked a fierce backlash from Tory MPs.

He also would have faced a significant revolt from Tories had he squeezed benefits after members of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet - including Michael Gove and Mel Stride - spoke out against it when they were on the backbenches.

But the chancellor did not break the party’s promises, confirming that both pensions and benefits will rise with inflation.

Working age benefits will rise by the rate of inflation at 10.1% and the household benefit cap to be increased from April 2023.



It does, however, mean deeper cuts in public spending elsewhere and bigger tax rises.

Hunt told the Commons: “There have also been some representations to keep the uplift to working age and disability benefits below the level of inflation given the financial constraints we face.

“But that would not be consistent with our commitment to protect the most vulnerable so today I also commit to uprate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1 per cent. That is an expensive commitment costing £11billion.”

On pensions, he added: “The cost of living crisis is harming all pensioners so because we have taken difficult decisions elsewhere in this statement, I can today announce that we will fulfil our pledge to the country to protect the pensions triple lock.

“So, in April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension.

“To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say – now and always, this government is on your side.”