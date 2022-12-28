Life
All Amazon's Best Post-Christmas Deals That Still Cost Less Than £10

Pssst! There are still savings of up to 80% to be had on these beauty and home must-haves.

These brilliant Amazon deals are all still under a tenner
Amazon
These brilliant Amazon deals are all still under a tenner

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We’re still not sure we can drag our lazy bums off the sofa to go browsing in the Boxing Day sales, but that won’t stop us scrolling for a good deal online.

And we’re happy to report there are still great discounts to be had on the beauty and home essentials we love to stock up on this time of year.

Whether you’re after a fab new mascara or just need to replace your loo brush (and we don’t recommend mixing those two up), we’ve got you sorted below.

1
Amazon
These motion sensor lights will guide your way to the loo in the middle of the night so you don't have to turn the Big Light on. Get them for 50% less!
£9.99 for three (was £19.99)
2
Amazon
This Joseph Joseph caddy will keep your toothbrushes and toothpaste separate, all for 48% less!
£9.37 (was £18)
3
Amazon
NIP+FAB's Dragon's Blood Fix Plumping serum will give you unreal levels of moisture – all for 50% less!
£9.97 (was £19.95).
4
Amazon
I don't mean to alarm you, but you can get this luxe-looking waffle throw for 43% off RN!
£8.49 (was £14.99)
5
Amazon / Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This TikTok-viral Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara is currently 26% off!
£7.47 (was £11.49)
6
Amazon
Dr. Beckmann's Carpet Stain Remover has been selling like hotcakes – and no wonder, as it's 43% off!
£2 (was £3.50)
7
Amazon
These organic bath bombs are half price and gentle enough for kids!
£7.99 for six (was £15.99)
8
Collins
Speaking of kids, this National Geographic book is full of up-to-date weird but true facts to keep the little ones entertained over the Christmas holidays. It's also 80% off right now – no biggie.
£4.05 (was £20)
9
Amazon
This popular eyebrow dye kit is 38% off, making it even more of a bargain!
£4.98 (was £8.00).
10
Amazon
Take a satisfying 40% off this genius compact soap-dispensing scrubbing brush!
£7.20 (was £12)
11
Amazon
Keep your nail beds hydrated with this cuticle oil that's an impressive 44% off!
£4.20 (was £7.49)
12
Amazon
This set of satisfyingly stackable Joseph Joseph measuring cups and spoons is reduced by 20%!
£9.60 for eight-piece set (was £12)
13
Amazon
If you're in the market for a new hyaluronic acid serum, might I suggest this Revolution one? It was already a bargain even before its 35% discount!
£4 (was £6.08)
14
Amazon
And reviewers LOVE this 30%-off hyaluronic acid serum – 'cause you can never have too much firming, plumping, and hydration in the winter, am I right?
£6.99 (was £9.99)
15
Amazon
Cook up a storm for less with Joe Wicks' new cookbook: Feel Good Food that's currently 63% off!
£7.50 (was £20)
16
Amazon
You'll make an impressive 48% saving on Olay's Total Effects 7 in One CC cream.
£8.50 (was £16.50)
17
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Customers have been stocking up on this reusable car dehumidifier all winter, so I'd snap it up while it's reduced by 12% if I were you!
£7.95 (was £8.99)
18
Amazon
Treat your senses and your wallet to this 34%-off warming body balm.
£6.60 (was £10)
19
Amazon
Add a personal touch to your home with these photo clip string lights that are currently 25% less.
£5.99 (originally £7.99) for 2.4m
20
Amazon
There's 64% off this Rimmel translucent pressed powder that'll make you look matte but not flat.
£1.61 (was £4.50)
21
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
I think you need to know that this humungous bar of Dairy Milk chocolate is 20% off. It's time to live out your childhood Tracy Beaker-related dreams, if you ask me!
£8 for 850g (was £10)
22
Amazon
This 33%-off cleaning set includes three of the famous Minky M-cloths and a handy storage basket for all your deep cleaning needs!
£9.62 (was £14.30)
23
Amazon
Speaking of cleaning your home, this silicone toilet brush set saves space, is easy to clean, and is 34% off!
£9.89 for the brush and holder (was £14.99).
24
Amazon
If you haven't tried the cult-status Real Techniques sponge yet then I thought you'd like to know this one comes with a handy storage case and is 25% off!
£6 for the sponge and case (was £7.99).
25
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
I saw amazing results after just a few uses of this Colourplex Ultra Toning purple shampoo on my slightly-too-warm-toned hair over the summer, so I'm excited to see it's 25% off now I'm due for a stock-up.
£5.99 (was £7.99).
26
Amazon
This 32%-off eyeshadow palette is full of the most stunning pigmented chocolatey shades!
£8.88 (was £12.99).
27
Amazon
Make your bedroom cosy for less thanks to these battery-powered fairy lights that are an impressive 41% off RN.
£5.88 for 10m (was £9.99)
28
Amazon / Valeza Bakolli
Save 45% on the Sally Hansen cuticle remover gel that the entire shopping team is obsessed with.
£5.48 (was £9.95)
29
Amazon
And there's 43% off this Insta-Dri top coat that will give you the super-speedy mani of your dreams!
£4.58 (was £7.99)
30
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
Reduce shine while on the go with this Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that's currently 25% off.
£9.75 (was £12.99)
31
Amazon
Cetaphil's bestselling Rich Night cream is 36% off RN.
£6.39 for the night cream (was £10).
32
Amazon
You know now's the best time to stock up on these genius Dots for Spots, seeing as they're 14% off!
£5.99 for 24 (was £6.99)
33
Amazon
This 27%-off cheese making kit would make the perfect gift!
£7.34 (was £9.99)
34
Amazon
This set of aromatherapy crystal-studded bath bombs looked far more expensive than it was, even before its 33% price reduction!
£9.99 for the set of six (was £14.99)
35
Amazon
This Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray will instantly cover your roots for 33% less.
£5.99 (was £8.99).
36
Amazon
Target under-eye bags and dark circles with this L'Oreal eye roll-on, which you can get at 47% off.
£6 (was £11.22).
37
Amazon
Want to get professional-looking updos at home for less? I'd nab this highly-rated ghd tail comb while it's 55% off!
£6 (was £13.22)
38
Amazon
And give your 'do a sleek and shiny finish with this 41%-off Shiny Ever After spray!
£9.26 (was £15.78)
39
Amazon
I just thought you'd like to know that Rimmel's Fix & Perfect makeup primer is 51% off ATM.
£3.91 (was £7.99)
40
Amazon
I don't know what's more satisfying, using this stainless steel squeegee to remove water stains from your shower, or its 38% price reduction!
£9.24 (was £15)
