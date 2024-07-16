LifeFoodHome and Gardenshopping

51 Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Household Deals Under £20

With deals on everything from Jamie Oliver knives to ThisWorks sleep spray and Command strips.
Amazon

*Siren sounds* Amazon’s Prime Day is finally live, meaning you’ve got until tomorrow 12 AM to catch all the best deals.

While there are some great bargains on big-ticket items, though, it’s pretty far from payday ― so if you’re after something a little cheaper, we’ve got your back.

Here are all the best household Prime Day deals we found for under 20 Great British Pounds:

1
Amazon
ThisWorks' ylang-ylang and patchouli-infused sleep pillow spray is 53% off.
£14.25 (originally £30.00)
2
Amazon
If your countertops are as cluttered as mine, take the 62% price cut on this mug tree as a sign.
£9.99 (originally £24.99)
3
Amazon
These dishwasher-safe champagne flutes are half-off.
£14.99 (originally £29.99) for four
4
Amazon
Perfect your at-home lattes with this 58%-off milk frother.
£9.98 (originally £23.99)
5
Amazon
This set of six stemless wine glasses is a steal at 63% off.
£12.99 (originally £34.99) for six
6
Amazon
If your drains are chronically blocked, this five-pack of Cillit Bang unblocker gels is ideal. It's 55% off!
£11.49 (originally £25.75)
7
Amazon
Make perfectly-fluffy rice in the microwave (yes, really) with Joseph Joseph's 40%-off cooker.
£14.99 (originally £25.00)
8
Amazon
This 30%-off large Joseph Joseph toothbrush caddy has no right to look as good as it does.
£13.99 (originally £20.00)
9
Amazon
This ridiculously highly-rated shower head contains beads that'll reduce your water's limescale. It's 38% off right now!
£9.99 (originally £15.99)
10
Amazon
Keep your knives sharp for 47% less with this countertop knife sharpener.
£7.99 (originally £15.00)
11
Amazon
These six fabric storage boxes are down by 29%.
£13.56 (originally £19.22) for six
12
Amazon
This 43%-off silicone toilet brush won't gather, er, bits between its bristles. It's 43% off!
£8.50 (originally £14.99)
13
Amazon
Nab this whole set of five highly-rated knives for an impressive 40% off.
£11.99 (originally £19.99) for five
14
Amazon
Shake up your lunch routine with this 25%-off Crimpit that's perfect for making enchiladas in your microwave.
£14.99 (originally £19.99)
15
Amazon
Store your meat in these four specially-designed containers that just so happen to be 52% off.
£7.99 (originally £16.79) for four
16
Amazon
This Tefal x Jamie Oliver 12cm knife is made from German stainless steel. Save 43%!
£8.49 (originally £14.99)
17
Amazon
There's 48% off this pack of 50 air fryer parchment liners that'll make cleaning the basket so much easier.
£5.68 (originally £10.99)
18
Amazon
Nap 37% off these 12 pairs of damage-free Command strips.
£7.55 (originally £11.95)
19
Amazon
There's 40% off this Tommee Tippee sleeping bag that's perfect for newborns.
£12.00 (originally £19.99)
20
Amazon
Save 53% on this Joseph Joseph compost caddy that has an odour filter.
£14.99 (originally £32.00)
21
Amazon
This triple-pack of 2.2L clip-top Sistema food containers is perfect for packed lunches. They're 57% off!
£7.49 (originally £17.29) for three
22
Amazon
Save a sizzling 30% on this Ninja nonstick frying pan.
£13.99 (originally £19.99)
23
Valeza Bakolli / Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Give yourself a caffeine boost WITHOUT the accompanying jitters by nabbing this 30%-off matcha tea.
£6.99 (originally £9.99)
24
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Save 52% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter that's great for candles
£6.66 (originally £13.99)
25
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Make washing powder redundant with this 33%-off eco-friendly laundry egg. It lasts about 70 washes!
£7.99 (originally £11.99)
26
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed / Amazon
I use this Krups coffee grinder it about five days a week. It's 33% off!
£19.99 (originally £29.99)
28
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
As a former cleaner, I swear by Elbow Grease. this 1L bottle is down by 47%!
£2.29 (originally £4.30)
29
Amazon
As a clumsy person, this Tile Bluetooth item has saved my keys more times than I'd like to admit. Save 30%!
£13.99 (originally £19.90)
30
Amazon
Organise your wardrobe with 23% off these space-saving hangers.
£9.99 (originally £12.99) for ten pieces
31
Amazon
Blast through the grime and stains on clothes, sheets, and other soft surfaces with Vanish's 48%-off Oxi Action spray.
£8.00 (originally £15.50)
32
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This retractable clothing line is subtle, clever, AND 30% off.
£19.00 (originally £27.17)
33
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Store your pan lids in these handy holders from Joseph Joseph rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 42% off!
£6.99 (originally £12.00) for four
34
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 55% off.
£19.89 (originally £43.99)
35
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 11%-off Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder will make your grimiest kitchen utensils look as good as new again.
£4.90 (originally £5.48)
36
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 44% off.
£19.79 (originally £35.19)
37
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Get rid of that stubborn spot on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 17%-off cleaner.
£2.49 (originally £3.00)
38
Amazon
I'm just saying, this Unibond moisture absorber is 36% off right now...
£7.99 (originally £12.50)
39
Amazon
Um, a giant cinnamon-scented Yankee candle for 34% less? Yes, please.
£19.89 (originally £29.99)
40
Amazon
Save an ameowsing (sorry) 52% on this 40-pack of Felix cat food.
£9.99 (originally £20.77)
41
Amazon
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 62% off right now.
£11.70 (originally £31.00)
42
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 13% less with this dehumidifier bag.
£8.49 (originally £9.80)
43
Amazon
Save 29% on this bulk pack of Tassimo Kenco Americano coffee pods.
£17.75 (originally £24.95) for five packs of 16 pods (80 pods)
44
Amazon
Save 33% on this Le Creuset mug that comes in 14 hues.
£9.99 (originally £15.00)
45
Amazon
Save 43% on this Fire TV Stick Lite.
£19.99 (originally £34.99)
46
Amazon
This Echo Pop compact smart speaker is down by 56%
£19.99 (originally £44.99)
47
Amazon
Reviewers swear by this 51%-off turbo fan.
£15.99 (originally £32.49)
48
Amazon
I'm at the age where the 55% price reduction on these 24 loo rolls is very exciting indeed.
£10.41 (originally £22.99)
49
Amazon
This teddy reading cushion is 1) incredibly comfy and 2) 50% off.
£12.99 (originally £25.99); it comes in 5 colours
50
Amy Glover / HuffPost
I can't get over how well these cooling pillow inserts work without needing to be refrigerated. They're 19% off!
£7.21 (originally £8.95) for two
51
Amazon
This pack of six FRONTLINE pipettes will keep your cat or ferret's ticks and fleas at bay. It's 57% off!
£18.49 (originally £42.99) for six pipettes
