51 Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Household Deals Under £20

*Siren sounds* Amazon’s Prime Day is finally live, meaning you’ve got until tomorrow 12 AM to catch all the best deals.
While there are some great bargains on big-ticket items, though, it’s pretty far from payday ― so if you’re after something a little cheaper, we’ve got your back.
Here are all the best household Prime Day deals we found for under 20 Great British Pounds:
1
ThisWorks' ylang-ylang and patchouli-infused sleep pillow spray is 53% off.
2
If your countertops are as cluttered as mine, take the 62% price cut on this mug tree as a sign.
3
These dishwasher-safe champagne flutes are half-off.
4
Perfect your at-home lattes with this 58%-off milk frother.
5
This set of six stemless wine glasses is a steal at 63% off.
6
If your drains are chronically blocked, this five-pack of Cillit Bang unblocker gels is ideal. It's 55% off!
7
Make perfectly-fluffy rice in the microwave (yes, really) with Joseph Joseph's 40%-off cooker.
8
This 30%-off large Joseph Joseph toothbrush caddy has no right to look as good as it does.
9
This ridiculously highly-rated shower head contains beads that'll reduce your water's limescale. It's 38% off right now!
10
Keep your knives sharp for 47% less with this countertop knife sharpener.
11
These six fabric storage boxes are down by 29%.
12
This 43%-off silicone toilet brush won't gather, er, bits between its bristles. It's 43% off!
13
Nab this whole set of five highly-rated knives for an impressive 40% off.
14
Shake up your lunch routine with this 25%-off Crimpit that's perfect for making enchiladas in your microwave.
15
Store your meat in these four specially-designed containers that just so happen to be 52% off.
16
This Tefal x Jamie Oliver 12cm knife is made from German stainless steel. Save 43%!
17
There's 48% off this pack of 50 air fryer parchment liners that'll make cleaning the basket so much easier.
18
Nap 37% off these 12 pairs of damage-free Command strips.
19
There's 40% off this Tommee Tippee sleeping bag that's perfect for newborns.
20
Save 53% on this Joseph Joseph compost caddy that has an odour filter.
21
This triple-pack of 2.2L clip-top Sistema food containers is perfect for packed lunches. They're 57% off!
22
Save a sizzling 30% on this Ninja nonstick frying pan.
23
Give yourself a caffeine boost WITHOUT the accompanying jitters by nabbing this 30%-off matcha tea.
24
Save 52% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter that's great for candles
25
Make washing powder redundant with this 33%-off eco-friendly laundry egg. It lasts about 70 washes!
26
I use this Krups coffee grinder it about five days a week. It's 33% off!
27
28
As a former cleaner, I swear by Elbow Grease. this 1L bottle is down by 47%!
29
As a clumsy person, this Tile Bluetooth item has saved my keys more times than I'd like to admit. Save 30%!
30
Organise your wardrobe with 23% off these space-saving hangers.
31
Blast through the grime and stains on clothes, sheets, and other soft surfaces with Vanish's 48%-off Oxi Action spray.
32
This retractable clothing line is subtle, clever, AND 30% off.
33
Store your pan lids in these handy holders from Joseph Joseph rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 42% off!
34
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 55% off.
35
This 11%-off Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder will make your grimiest kitchen utensils look as good as new again.
36
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 44% off.
37
Get rid of that stubborn spot on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 17%-off cleaner.
38
I'm just saying, this Unibond moisture absorber is 36% off right now...
39
Um, a giant cinnamon-scented Yankee candle for 34% less? Yes, please.
40
Save an ameowsing (sorry) 52% on this 40-pack of Felix cat food.
41
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 62% off right now.
42
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 13% less with this dehumidifier bag.
43
Save 29% on this bulk pack of Tassimo Kenco Americano coffee pods.
44
Save 33% on this Le Creuset mug that comes in 14 hues.
45
Save 43% on this Fire TV Stick Lite.
46
This Echo Pop compact smart speaker is down by 56%
47
Reviewers swear by this 51%-off turbo fan.
48
I'm at the age where the 55% price reduction on these 24 loo rolls is very exciting indeed.
49
This teddy reading cushion is 1) incredibly comfy and 2) 50% off.
50
I can't get over how well these cooling pillow inserts work without needing to be refrigerated. They're 19% off!
51
This pack of six FRONTLINE pipettes will keep your cat or ferret's ticks and fleas at bay. It's 57% off!
