8 No-Brainer Buys From Boots' New Cheap-as-Chips ‘Everyday’ Range

Nothing in this affordable line of own-brand toiletries costs more than £1.50.

Stocking up on essential toiletries for the bathroom cabinet makes a hefty dent in our bank balances. From tampons and toothpaste, to hairspray and hand wash, it all adds up.

So were we were intrigued to see Boots launch its new affordable Everyday range. Designed with value for money in mind, this own-brand line boasts a wide selection of 60 essential toiletries – across skincare, dental, haircare and period products. Best of all, everything’s priced between 50p and £1.50.

Below, we’ve picked out eight products from the range that seem no brainers to buy – but if you’d prefer to peruse in person, the whole Everyday range will also be hitting the shelves of over 1,000 stores nationwide in the coming weeks!)

1
Boots
This 75p tropical smelling mango and papaya shampoo
Guaranteed to leave your hair feeling soft and looking luminous, this brilliant shampoo has got rave reviews already from customers. For best results, follow it up with the Mango and Papaya Conditioner.
Get it from Boots for 75p
2
Boots
This £1.30 mouthwash for sensitive teeth
Soft on sensitive teeth and gums, this affordable mouthwash will leave your breath smelling minty fresh, while gently cleaning and strengthening your teeth with fluoride. Reviewers say it feels far less harsh on the mouth than some other formulas.
Get it from Boots for £1.30
3
Boots
This £1.30 duo pack of sanitary towels with wings
Most of us are guilty of sticking with what we know when it comes to period products, but I’ve definitely been swayed by the rave reviews for these winged sanitary towels! There’s 24 individually folded and wrapped towels in a pack, and they’re super absorbent.
Get them from Boots for £1.30
4
Boots
This 85p lux-smelling lime shower gel
Reviewers say this gorgeous shower gel works up into a foamy and thick lather that feels super luxurious for the price. It’s also supposed to be super moisturising, and will leave your skin with a fabulous zesty scent.
Get it from Boots for 85p
5
Boots
These £1 wipes that remove even waterproof makeup
Completely biodegradable, and free of both plastic and chlorine, these brilliant wipes will remove any makeup, cleanse the skin, and leave your face feeling soft and refreshed. Plus, buyers with sensitive skin were impressed with how they didn’t make their faces sting!
Get them from Boots for £1
6
Boots
This £1.50 maximum hold hairspray
Hairspray with really strong hold can often be really expensive — so it’s great to see reviewers say this affordable option is more than capable of providing the same kind of staying power. Best of all, it’s got no nasty chemical smell!
Get it from Boots for £1.50
7
Boots
This 85p raspberry and pomegranate hand wash
Reviewers can’t stop saying how divine this hand wash smells, and are chuffed with how long the fruity fragrance sticks around! Just one pump will lather up nicely, and your hands will immediately feel clean and fresh.
Get it from Boots for 85p
8
Boots
This £1.50 mousse for defining and controlling curls
If you’ve been blessed with curly or wavy tresses, then you’re most likely fully aware of how expensive styling mousses can be. An affordable swap, this mousse is going down a treat in the curly community, with reviewers raving about how well it styles their hair – without leaving it sticky.
Get it from Boots for £1.50
