After becoming low-key obsessed with Chrissy Teigen’s commitment to headbands last year, thanks in part to the world’s catchiest song from John Legend, we’re pleased to report headbands are going to be an even bigger deal in 2019. Structured headbands are the ones to watch, according to Vogue’s round up of spring/summer fashion trends, and we’re already seeing some gorgeous ones hitting stores – including this Dolce & Gabbana number.

Although let’s face it, who can afford to drop £545 on a hair accessory? Not us (even if it is an absolute corker). Whether you’re looking to upgrade from the humble hair slide or you just fancy a change in hairstyle without the expensive cut, here’s our pick of the best headbands to invest in that won’t break the bank. Thank you, high street.

Animal print headband, Oliver Bonas, £18 As leopard print continues to reign supreme, we’ve found the cutest way to keep on trend with this mustard-coloured bow headband. We predict a sell-out. Buy it here.

Mustard knotted wide headband, ASOS, £6 This delightful little number features a wide cut and knotted design. The silky finish means it’s the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to any outfit – and at £6 it’s an absolute steal. This style of band also comes in deep red and emerald green. Buy it here.

Striped headband, Anthropologie, £28 Coming in at a little more spenny, but still totally lust-worthy, is this striped headband in vibrant yellow and blue. Heads will be turned. Buy it here.

Black Knot Alice Band, Topshop, £10 If bright colours aren’t your thing, the good news is you can still stand out from the crowd with this black knot-effect headband from Topshop – the major perk is that it’ll go with pretty much anything. Buy it here.

Polka dot and bow headband, Oliver Bonas, £18 Looking for something a little different? This headband from Oliver Bonas comes with a cute polka dot and stripe print and a pastel pink bow. Very artsy, very lovely. Buy it here.

Gingham headband, H&M, £4.99 Throwback to gingham school uniform days. This is a grown-up twist on a much-loved print, worn throughout the ages. It also comes with a brown check print. Buy it here.

Striped headband, Forever 21, £3 Coming in at the cheapest, this striped bad boy from Forever 21 will help you stay on trend but for a fraction of the price of most headbands. Lush. Buy it here.

Tortoiseshell headband, ASOS, £8 Tortoiseshell print accessories will always be on trend – whether that’s sunglasses, hair clips, earrings or headbands We recommend this simple Alice band from ASOS which will look chic whether you choose to wear your hair up or down. Buy it here.

