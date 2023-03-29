LifeshoppingHome and Gardenkitchen

37 Unmissable Joseph Joseph Deals In The Amazon Spring Sale That Will Upgrade Your Home

You can save up to 42% on these trusty and practical buys.

The sale ends at midnight tonight, so grab them fast.
Amazon
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

After a whirlwind start to the week, the Amazon Spring Sale is drawing a close. With just a few hours left, it’s time to bag your last few bargains before midnight strikes.

But, while prices are still low, you might want to take a look at some of the amazing deals Joseph Joseph are offering.

Saving you up to 42%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with some of the popular home brand’s handy buys. But hurry because the clock’s ticking!

1
Amazon
For 40% less you can get your hands on this expandable dish drainer rack, which comes with a removable cutlery holder
£38.99 (Was £65) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Up your salad game with this 2-in-1 colander and salad spinner, which is currently discounted at 20% off
£19.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Keep your lights separated from your darks with this 20%-off laundry separation basket
£87.99 (Was £110) at Amazon
4
Amazon
This expanding cookware organiser is down by 20% and ideal if you struggle for space to keep your pots and pans
£23.99 (Was £30) at Amazon
5
Amazon
At 35% off you can get your hands on this carousel of six different kitchen utensils
£51.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
6
Amazon
If you're trying to recycle more, this waste and recycling separation bin might help you do it – especially as it's 28% off right now
£142.99 (Was £199) at Amazon
7
Amazon
This wash and drain washing up bowl comes with handles, a draining plug, and is 20% off as we speak
£27.99 (Was £35) at Amazon
8
Amazon
If you need a new salt and pepper mill, this one is non-spill, has ceramic grinding, and is currently on offer at 28% off
£35.99 (Was £50) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Replace your current ironing board with this one that's 20% off, and has seven different height positions that you can switch between
£103.99 (Was £130) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Utilise every inch of space in your kitchen with this 19%-off under-shelf drawer
£12.99 (Was £16) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Keep your kitchen utensils well laid out with this in-drawer organiser, which is down by 38%
£30.99 (Was £50) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get your hands on this insulated, leakproof travel mug, which is now 20% off its original price
£15.99 (Was £20) at Amazon
13
Amazon
PSA: This set of five plastic food containers is 20% off in the sale
£31.99 (Was £40) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Make your morning routine a lot easier with this cosmetic organiser that comes with a removable mirror and save 21%
£26.99 (Was £34.29) at Amazon
15
Amazon
This eight-piece space-saving measuring cup and spoon set is a game changer, especially at 20% off
£9.60 (Was £12) at Amazon
16
Amazon
For 42% less, get yourself equipped with this nine-piece food preparation set
£34.99 (Was £60) at Aamzon
17
Amazon
If you're forever struggling for space in your kitchen, this space-saving under-shelf chopping board set should probably be in your basket - especially as it's 20% off
£35.99 (Was £45) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Upgrade your knives and chopping boards with this six-piece set for 43% less
£42.99 (Was £75) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Get your hands on this five-piece knife carousel set and save 35%
£63.99 (Was £99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Speaking of knives, sharpen them with this non-slip kitchen tool that's 20% down
£16 (Was £20) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Get all the juice out of your lemon with this citrus press, which has been reduced by 20%
£14.40 (Was £18) at Amaazon
22
Amazon
Keep all your washing up bits nicely organised in this little caddy, which is down by 20%
£19.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
23
Amazon
At 21% off, you can scoop, drain, and serve your food all with this one kitchen tool
£9.50 (Was £12) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Keep your food waste stored away in this recycling bin that has a handy odour filter, all at 19% off
£25.99 (Was £32) at Amazon
25
Amazon
There's no excuse to have disorganised kitchen drawers once you invest in these 20%-off plastic storage trays
£23.99 (Was £30) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Invest in one of these hygienic silicone toilet brush and holder sets, which can be yours at 32% off
£16.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
27
Amazon
For 20% less you can get your hands (literally) on this pair of PowerGrip kitchen scissors
£12.80 (Was £16) at Amazon
28
Amazon
This bestselling sink protector mat for your kitchen is 20% off, so I'd move quickly if I were you
£11.99 (Was £15) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Reach into even the depths of your cupboard with ease using this 20%-off tiered organiser
£11.99 (Was £15) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Split your bathroom waste with this 32%-off compact bin
£16.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Cook rice almost effortlessly with this rice and grain cooker that's been reduced by 20%
£19.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Save 22% on this handy 2-in-1 measuring jug
£14 (Was £18) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Drain and organise your cutlery in this little holder, which is 19% off RN
£12.99 (Was £16) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Make a 29% saving on this easy-tear kitchen roll holder
£19.99 (Was £28) at Amazon
35
Amazon
For an ironing board that will take up little to no space, you need this one and it has 34% off at the minute
£58.99 (Was £90) at Amazon
36
Amazon
At 17% less you can get this under-shelf storage space for your kitchen foil and cling film
£9.99 (Was £12) at Amazon
37
Amazon
This silicone pot stand is not only 38% off, but also a top best seller
£9.99 (Was £16) at Amazon
