Buying a pram is a big deal. The sheer amount of hours you’ll spend with it – hauling it up and down stairs, whizzing down pavements, barging it through people in the supermarket – mean it almost becomes an extra member of the family.

You’ll dangle things off it, cram shopping in it and occasionally curse its name as you struggle to wedge it into the boot of the car. You’ll nod in solidarity when you pass a family with a model from the same range as you, and discuss it in too-specific terms: “Oh, you went for the XJ23-plus? Yeah, we’re more of an XJ23-deluxe family, but you do you.”

Buying one can be a maddening experience, though – there are prams, strollers, pushchairs and “travel systems”. There are chunky all-terrain wheels and three-wheelers, old-fashioned elegant ones and hardcore-looking ones made of terrifying-sounding alloys.

Nobody knows more about prams than the people hauling them about everywhere, so parenting hub BabyCentre asked more than 2,000 parents to share their favourite models. From 5th place to 1st, here’s what came out on top.