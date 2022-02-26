Mixed Retailers The supportive sports bras your boobs have been waiting for

Ever try on a sports bra, only to quickly realise it’s essentially just a bralette or crop top, and will in no way keep your cans contained?

Regardless of your chest size, finding a sports bra that supports you in the right way is really important.

But how what are we supposed to be looking out for when seeking out the perfect sports bra? According to the experts, there are a few features that set a sports bra firmly apart from their crop top counterparts.

The biometrics of breasts is a legit thing

Professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr works at the University of Portsmouth, where she is the head of the Research Group in Breast Health. Experts in breast biometrics and bra science, the team’s research helps inform the development of breast related products, while also raising awareness on this important aspect of women’s health.

According to Joanna, the bra you need really depends on the kind of workout you’re doing. “The kind of sports bra you need for a high impact training session is quite different to what you might pick for a relaxing yoga session.”

Styles and support levels

Broadly speaking, the kind of sports bra you need depends on two things; the style of exercise you need it for, and the size of your bust. You’ve got a little more leeway if you have a smaller chest – but it’s still important to make sure you’re wearing something supportive, rather than just a bralette or crop top that’s disguised as a bra.

Do you fancy a racer back, or are you more keen on a crop top style? Want a pullover bra, or are you really looking for something with a standard back clasp? Are you after standard length or a longline fit? When it comes to bras, just bear in mind that models with a wider underband and shoulder straps will typically provide more support and coverage.

Got a small chest, but do relatively high impact workouts? Brand manager at Pocket Sport, Jess Kitson, recommends upgrading your classic crop bra for one made with clever compression fabrics. “Similar to a crop top style bra, compression bras work by hugging your body and compressing your chest to offer support whilst you move and workout - making them ideal for women with smaller cup sizes.”

But if you’re anything above a C cup, and need a bra that can withstand a burpee or two, then an encapsulation bra is definitely what you’re after. With a back clasp and adjustable straps, encapsulation styles fit more like a standard bra, and have separate moulded cups for each breast.

Fit is fundamental

It’s all well and good splashing out on a super spenny sports bra, but if it doesn’t fit right, then you might as well not have bothered. Joanna suggests carrying out a few quick but essential checks before stepping out of the changing rooms, or ripping off any labels.

“The underband is the foundation of support for every bra, therefore it is important that we ensure the fit of this is right first. We’re looking for a snug and level fit around the whole body – so when you pull it outwards, it shouldn’t give more than 5cm.”

“And if your bra has adjustable shoulder straps, then remember that you don’t necessarily have to have the left and right straps on the same setting. We’re looking for a snug fit, and for each strap to give no more than 5cm when pulled.”

And what about cups? “If your bra has cups, these should completely separate the breast tissue, and the centre should sit flat against the chest wall. It’s really important that the cups completely contain your breast tissue. You shouldn’t be spilling out anywhere – including under the arms.”

Reckon your current sports bra might not make the cut? Whatever your bust size, you’re sure to find a better option in our super supportive round-up.

