Biden Rips Trump For Abortion Rights 'Nightmare' On Second Anniversary Of Fall Of Roe

Joe Biden has singled out Donald Trump’s influence on rolling back abortion rights in an attack on his presidential rival on the second anniversary of Roe v Wade being overturned.

The president hit out at the presumptive Republican nominee for appointing three conservative justices to vacancies on the Supreme Court, which “ripped away” reproductive health rights two years ago.

Biden also highlighted how Trump “brags” about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation decision, which overturned the federal legal right to an abortion.

“Donald Trump is the sole person responsible for this nightmare,” Biden said in a statement issued by his reelection campaign team.

Monday marks two years since the seismic ruling, and the Biden campaign is using the anniversary to rally support for the Democratic Party ahead of November’s vote. To that end, Vice President Kamala Harris is spearheading more than 50 events championing reproductive rights in battleground states.

Trump’s position is that reproductive rights should be left to the states. Over the weekend, Trump said his administration did “something that was amazing” with Dobbs as he spoke at an evangelical conference.

The Biden statement read: “Two years ago today, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court majority ripped away the fundamental freedom for women to access the health care they need and deserve. The consequences have been devastating: in states across the country, Trump’s allies have enacted extreme and dangerous abortion bans — many with no exception for rape or incest — that are putting women’s lives at risk and threatening doctors with jail time.”

“Donald Trump is the sole person responsible for this nightmare,” the statement continued. “For him, these cruel state bans are a ‘beautiful thing to watch’ — and they’re just beginning. This is a man who brags about overturning Roe v Wade, has called for women who access reproductive health care to be punished — and says he would rule as a dictator on day one. If given the chance, there is no question he will ban abortion nationwide, with or without the help of Congress. You don’t have to take my word for it — his advisors have already laid out the plans to do it.”

The statement added: “I will never let that happen. Everywhere I go, I hear from people who are worried about the state of reproductive health care in America. My message to Americans is this: Kamala and I are fighting like hell to get your freedom back. And we won’t stop until we restore the protections of Roe v. Wade for every woman in every state.”