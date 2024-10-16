President Joe Biden speaks at a political event in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. via Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivered a scathing commentary on his predecessor, former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump, during an address at a Philadelphia Democrats dinner on Tuesday.

Social media users joked about the outgoing POTUS giving “no fucks” during his speech, being in his “yolo” era now that he’s not campaign for reelection and channeling his Dark Brandon persona.

Advertisement

Biden’s vice president and current Democratic nominee Kamala Harris “beat Trump so badly in the debate he’s scared to death to meet her again. That’s a fact,” said Biden. “Tough guy, right? Tough guy. Because he knows he’d lose again. That’s a fact. He is a loser.”

The president mocked Trump for calling himself “pro-business” when “we all know Trump is a failed businessman.” Trump’s casino went under which is “pretty hard to do,” taunted Biden. “How is that possible? I thought the house always won.” And “Trump was not only a loser in 2020, he’s a loser in everything he does,” Biden said, later adding, “The only loser I know is Donald Trump.”

At another point, Biden made the sign of the cross when noting Trump’s promise to be a “great protector of women.”

Watch from the 20 minute mark here: