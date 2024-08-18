Biden Jokes He's 'Looking For A Job' After Abandoning Bid For President

US President Joe Biden Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

While President Joe Biden may be out of a job soon, it’s clear he still knows how to work a room.

The commander in chief poked fun at his employment prospects while addressing the White House Creator Economy Conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, where he praised online content creators for helping reinvent how people consume information.

“You break through in ways that I think are going to change the entire dynamic of the way in which we communicate,” he told the crowd.

“That’s why I invited you to the White House, because I’m looking for a job,” he added with a wry smile, earning laughs from his audience.

Continuing to rib himself, Biden wondered, “When I retire, where do you think I’m going? I got contacts, man, you all think I’m kidding.”

The president’s bid for a second term in office came to a dramatic close last month, when he ended his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Though concerns around Biden’s age and ability to win the election were said to be a major factor in his decision, people close to the president have assured the public he is still handling his executive duties like a pro.

On Wednesday, former White House chief of staff and Biden confidante Ron Klain told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that despite his debate debacle in June, the former Delaware senator is still “clearly up to the job” of president.

“He’s doing it every day,” Klain added. “He’s doing it successfully.”