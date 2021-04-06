Bill Murray Claims He Was Tricked Into Making Ghostbusters II 'Under False Pretenses'

Bill Murray has claimed he was tricked into appearing in the first Ghostbusters sequel “under false pretenses”.

After the huge success of the original Ghostbusters film in 1984, the cast – including Bill, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver – reunited five years later for a follow-up.

However, reflecting more than 30 years later, the Lost In Translation star has admitted Ghostbuters II didn’t quite turn out like the film he was led to believe it would be.

Speaking on a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Bill recalled that he was initially “very, very reluctant” to make a Ghostbusters sequel.