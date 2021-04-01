Daisy Ridley Details Inbetweeners Appearance That Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that before finding global fame as part of the sci-fi franchise, she filmed an appearance in an iconic UK comedy, only for her scenes to end up on the cutting room floor.

In a new interview with Unilad, Daisy revealed that she had a tiny part in the second Inbetweeners film when she was in her early 20s, appearing in a party scene.

Unfortunately for her, the scene later had to be reshot, and because she was unable to make the new filming date, the role was given to someone else.

Daisy explained: “What I did in The Inbetweeners 2 was… I opened a door to a party, where the boys were going. Then, they changed the scene and I couldn’t go back.”