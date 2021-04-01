Daisy Ridley Details Inbetweeners Appearance That Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that before finding global fame as part of the sci-fi franchise, she filmed an appearance in an iconic UK comedy, only for her scenes to end up on the cutting room floor.
In a new interview with Unilad, Daisy revealed that she had a tiny part in the second Inbetweeners film when she was in her early 20s, appearing in a party scene.
Unfortunately for her, the scene later had to be reshot, and because she was unable to make the new filming date, the role was given to someone else.
Daisy explained: “What I did in The Inbetweeners 2 was… I opened a door to a party, where the boys were going. Then, they changed the scene and I couldn’t go back.”
Revealing that a friend of hers got given the part when she was unable to make the reshoot, she added: “It was funny, it would have been amazing to be in the finished thing, but I was still part of it.
“But yes, I was the person who opened the door to a party… that was that role.”
Before she was known for Star Wars, Daisy also made a one-off appearance in Casualty, following in the footsteps of fellow A-listers Orlando Bloom, Kate Winslet and Tom Hiddleston.
The Inbetweeners 2 was released in 2014, the same year that Daisy began filming as Rey in the Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens, a character she reprised in the sequels The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker.