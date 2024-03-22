'It Was Heaven': Billie Piper Reveals Adult Habit Spice Girls Introduced Her To At 15

Antony Jones/BAFTA via Getty Images

In the most ’90s thing we’ve ever heard – Billie Piper has revealed that the Spice Girls gave her ciggies to smoke when she was just 15.

Why? Because the I Hate Suzie star was sharing a dressing room with the iconic girl group while performing on Top of the Pops.

Billie shared the story during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on ITV on Saturday night.

The Doctor Who alum was a guest on the show alongside Spice Girls star Mel B and the pair reminisced on their time together on the ’90s music show.

Billie said: “I was such a huge fan so imagine being 15 in a dressing room with The Spice Girls, I used to smoke cigarettes with you guys in the dressing room, you’d give me fags.”

Mel fessed up, saying : “That would have been me and Emma.”

“Yeah, it was you and Emma and we would sit on the floor at Top of the Pops smoking cigarettes and ashing in a plastic cup, it was heaven,” Billie added.

Speaking about her time in the music industry, Billie shared: “I was 14 when I signed my record deal, the same age as my eldest son which blows my mind but he isn’t that interested which I think is fine.”

Billie is set to appear in “Scoop,” Netflix’s new film based around Prince Andrew’s infamous interview on Newsnight back in 2019 alongside co-star Gillian Anderson.

Netflix has said “Scoop” will give viewers the “inside track” on how Prince Andrew first came to be grilled by presenter Emily Maitlis over his relationship with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The streaming giant added that it will look at “navigating palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself.”