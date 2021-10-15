Sir Billy Connolly has admitted it “breaks his heart” to have lost the ability to write as a result of his Parkinson’s disease.

The comedian was diagnosed with the condition in 2013, and has since spoken candidly about how it has affected his health and mobility, including last year in the ITV documentary Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure.

During an upcoming appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show, the 78-year-old speaks about his new autobiography Windswept & Interesting, and how his Parkinson’s means he can no longer write by hand.

“I have lost the ability to write, and it breaks my heart as I used to love writing letters to people,” he explains.

“My writing went down the Swanee and is totally illegible, so I had to find a way to record everything. But then the recorder didn’t understand my accent so it kept collapsing and my family would have to sort it – it was a club effort!”