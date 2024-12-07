We've Got Good News And Bad News For Anyone Waiting On Season 2 Of Black Doves

Keira and Sarah with Black Doves co-star Ben Whishaw Netflix

Netflix doesn’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to keeping its users hanging for updates on their favourite shows.

Fans of some hit series have been left waiting for months for news about whether they’ll be back for new episodes in the future – while Netflix has also been known to pull the plug on others when viewers least expect it.

The good news for fans of Black Doves – which is the platform’s number one show at the time of writing – is that its fate is already sealed.

In fact, Netflix commissioned a second run of Black Doves over the summer, before its first had even premiered.

Unfortunately, though, that’s pretty much all we know for the time being.

According to Digital Spy, Netflix has already begun work on the second season of Black Doves, but any other timeline besides that is still not known.

In fact, despite the first season taking place over the festive season, it’s not even clear if a follow-up would follow suit.

Black Doves creator Joe Barton told Netflix’s Tudum he would like to see Keira Knightley’s character “getting pulled deeper into the world of spies having been so close to leaving” over the events of season one, and admits he could “definitely see” Williams, Eleanor and Kai-Ming “forming a little group” after winding up Christmas together.

Beyond that, though, info on season two is sparse – but make sure you keep checking our Black Doves news page as we’ll be updating that with more news as it comes in.