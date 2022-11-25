We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.



As a shopping writer, it’s safe to say that I’ve seen a lot of great discounts over the past couple of days. So please trust me when I tell you that this Philips Shaver Series 3000 is the best of all the Black Friday deals I’ve come across. It’s rare to see a product with over 2,000 5* reviews have a discount of anything more than 50% — so 67% has truly surprised me.