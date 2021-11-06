via Associated Press Letitia Wright at a premiere in 2019

Disney has temporarily shut down the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so the film’s star, Letitia Wright, can recover from an injury.

Letitia sustained the unspecified injury in late August while on a stunt rig on location in Boston, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Marvel Studios said at that time that the former Black Mirror star’s injury would not affect the shooting schedule, she has been in London recovering since the accident while production continued around her character.

There is no word on how long shooting will be delayed, but the film’s release date is still set for 8 July 2022.

Letitia’s character Shuri – the sister of T’Challa – is thought to be taking centre stage in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, following the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020.