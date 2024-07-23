Blake Lively Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumours With Iconic 2-Word Response

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

Blake Lively is pouring water on the rumours that she is anything but totally loved up with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl actor posted to Instagram on Monday, sharing her support for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie starring Ryan alongside Hugh Jackman, before she was forced to set the record straight on her marriage.

Advertisement

Her post began with the actor and mother of four praising the film’s early 2000s influences, while noting it was “hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced” the new movie.

“I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth four times,” the It Ends With Us actor concluded the post, which featured a picture of her sharing a kiss with husband Ryan on set.

However, one fan commented in response: “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumours going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

Advertisement

Blake quickly quashed any speculation by simply replying: “Haha they wish.”

The pair have been married since 2012 and share daughters James, nine, Inez seven, and four year old Betty.

They also welcomed a fourth child in February 2023, but did not announce the baby’s gender or name at the time.

However, Ryan finally shared their family’s newest addition when he paid tribute to his kids during a speech at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on Monday, revealing that baby number four is called Olin.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine via Associated Press

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he shared on stage. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life.”

Advertisement

The actor added: “I love that my entire family is here.”