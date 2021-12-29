Boris Johnson's reaction to a straight forward question has set alarm bells ringing Twitter @JimMFelton

When asked about his whereabouts for the last 10 days, Boris Johnson appeared to stutter before arriving at the bizarre answer that he had “been in this country” – immediately prompting speculation among his critics.

Speaking to a BBC News journalist on Wednesday during a tour of a vaccine centre, the prime minister was asked: “Where have you been for the last 10 days?”

Johnson replied: “I’ve been in...I’ve been...in this country.”

He appears to laugh slightly, before adding: “Where do you think?”

Before the reporter could reply, the prime minister said, “thank you”, and starts to walk away from the camera crew.

While prime ministers are entitled to take holidays, Johnson’s absence has raised eyebrows in recent weeks as Covid cases have been soaring across the UK.

He appeared to withdraw from public appearances as criticism of him increased in the wake of ‘Partygate’, while the ongoing allegations that No.10 held several parties for its employees in December 2020 infuriated the public, especially as the rest of the country was under strict lockdown rules at the time.

Johnson has also faced intense scrutiny in the past for staying in a Conservative donor’s accommodation on the luxury island of Mustique in the past, and for going on holiday when the Afghanistan crisis was unfolding in August earlier this year.

The prime minister’s popularity has now reached its lowest levels since he was elected in 2019.

So it is not very surprising that people weren’t exactly impressed with Johnson’s latest hesitant answers on Twitter.

What an extraordinary panic from Johnson, asked the simplest possible question: Where have you been for the last ten days? ~AA pic.twitter.com/DA9XixS6dR — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 29, 2021

Definitely been abroad then.... — Chris Seavor 👀 (@conkerhimself) December 29, 2021

"I was DEFINITELY NOT on holiday at a Tory donor's pad on Mustique." — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) December 29, 2021

"Hello, my name is Boris Johnson and, I... Uh... have been in this country, yes, that'll do" pic.twitter.com/TRF2HF4kIP — Daily Tory 🎅🎅🎅 (@tory_uh) December 29, 2021

Would be nice to one day have a prime minister that doesn’t answer the question “where have you been for the last ten days” like a man who’s been ankle tagged returning to explain some odd data to the judge pic.twitter.com/cgDRlJ513R — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 29, 2021

What an odd reply?



Why would he feel that he needed to say that he had been "in this country"? — George's Son (@whyohwhyfather) December 29, 2021