House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images Former cabinet minister Owen Paterson in the House of Commons as MPs debated an amendment calling for a review of his case.

Owen Paterson has said he “wouldn’t hesitate” to work as lobbyist again despite the uproar over his breach of rules and Tory MPs voting against his immediate parliamentary suspension.

In an unprecedented move, MPs voted not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for a six-week ban from parliament for the former cabinet minister after it found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

MPs backed an amendment calling for a review of his case after Conservatives were ordered to support the bid and Boris Johnson questioned whether the investigation into Paterson was fair.

Anti-corruption campaigners, unions, political observers and Opposition MPs condemned the decision, with the Tories accused of “wallowing in sleaze”.

But Paterson was unrepentant over his lobbying on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant – Randox, a clinical diagnostics company, and Lynn’s Country Foods, a meat processor and distributor.

Paterson was found to have breached rules on lobbying on behalf of Randox by making three approaches to the Food Standards Agency about the testing of antibiotics in milk in 2016 and 2017.

On Wednesday night, Paterson told Sky News when asked if he would do the same again: “No, I wouldn’t hesitate tomorrow. Absolutely.

“When we found out about the milk I realised it was absolute dynamite. First of all it was very obvious that lives were at risk, and secondly, if it had been mishandled and had been leaked to keen media agents like you, we could have absolutely blown the UK dairy industry apart.

“So I had absolutely no hesitation whatever in calling a meeting very rapidly. And if you look at the witness statements, they are grateful that I did do that.

“As a result of those efforts, British milk is now safer. And we did it without disrupting the dairy industry. So I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again tomorrow, absolutely no question.”