Brexiteer plans for a new EU customs deal have been ridiculed by Irish PM Leo Varadkar as less use than a women’s ‘deodorant’.

Amid increasing signs that Brussels views the option as unworkable, Varadkar openly mocked the so-called “max-fac”, or “maximum facilitation”, idea of using technology to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

The proposal is one of the Government’s two options for trade rules after Brexit and is strongly backed by Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley underlined Cabinet divisions over the issue on Wednesday, declaring that May’s preferred option of a ‘customs partnership’ was an “easier” way of solving border problems than the Brexiteers’ plan.

Her remarks appeared to echo Varadkar, who told the Irish Parliament that while the PM’s proposal could be the basis for an agreed deal, the rival idea would never work.