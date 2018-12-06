Boris Johnson Apologises For Failing To Declare £52,000 In Earnings On Time

Boris Johnson has told MPs he’s “very sorry” for failing to declare more than £52,000 in earnings on time.

A report by the House of Commons standards committee found that the former foreign secretary had registered nine payments totalling £52,722.80 after the 28-day deadline set for politicians and had therefore “breached the rules of the House”.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday after the watchdog called on him to apologise, Johnson said many of the delayed payments were “unexpected foreign royalties”.

“I full accept that the delay was a breach of the House’s rules and though I’m grateful to the committee for recognising there was no intention to mislead the House and that I’ve been completely transparent, I therefore offer the House a full and unreserved apology,” he said.

The payments – which came from Johnson’s column in The Telegraph and book royalties – were the equivalent of almost 70% of the £77,379 pay cheque Johnson receives for being a backbench MP, the watchdog pointed out.