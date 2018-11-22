Boris Johnson was paid a whopping £95,000 for giving a single two-hour speech earlier this month, it has emerged.

According to House of Commons financial records, the former Foreign Secretary received a £94,507 pay cheque for speaking to a New York finance company – as well as free travel and accommodation.

But BoJo’s bumper earnings don’t stop there. In addition to his £77,379 annual salary for serving as an MP, it was revealed that Johnson takes home almost £23,000 a month for writing his weekly column in The Telegraph.

Not bad work if you can get it – especially as the Oxbridge and South Ruislip MP reckons he only spends around 10 hours a month working on his articles.

Add to that the nearly £9,500 he pocketed in September and October in book royalties and it looks like it’s set to be a *very* merry Christmas in the Johnson household.

The £50,000 donation he received from hedge fund manager Jon Wood last month for office and staffing costs could also come in handy if the Conservatives find themselves in need of a new leader…