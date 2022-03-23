Boris Johnson Says He Believes 'Callous' P&O Ferries Broke Law By Sacking 800 Workers

Boris Johnson has slammed “callous” P&O Ferries and said he believes they have broken the law after they sacked 800 staff members.
The prime minister vowed to “take action” as P&O plans to replace its staff with overseas agency workers.
It comes as Peter Hebblethwaite, chief executive of P&O Ferries apologised for the impact of sacking hundreds of workers, adding it was “an incredibly difficult decision” but was “the only way to save the business”.
During Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer raised the sackings and asked Johnson “what’s the point of his government?”
The PM replied: “We condemn the callous behaviour of P&O and I think that it is no way to treat hardworking employees and I can tell him that we will not sit by because under section 194 of the Trades Union and Labour Relations Act of 1992 it looks to me as though the company concerned has broken the law, and we will be taking action, therefore, and we will be encouraging workers themselves to take action under the 1996 Employment Rights Act.
“Both acts passed by Conservative governments and if the company is found guilty then they face fines running into millions of pounds, and in addition we will be taking steps to protect all mariners who are working in UK waters and ensure that they are all paid the living wage.”
Heartbroken staff were sacked over Zoom last week amid widespread outrage.
P&O Ferries said the redundant staff will be offered £36.5 million in total - with around 40 getting more than £100,000 each.
The firm has also denied that it broke the law when it sacked the workers without warning.