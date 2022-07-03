Johnson 'Swept Pincher Allegations Under Carpet To Save His Own Skin', Say Labour

The spokesperson said Pincher - who resigned from the whips office in 2017 over claims of sexual misconduct - could not be blocked from being given a job on the basis of “unsubstantiated allegations”.

However, Sunday newspaper reports claimed the prime minister had been aware of concerns about Pincher, and had once said: “Pincher by name, Pincher by nature.”

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds has now written to Johnson demanding he explain what he knew about Pincher before making him deputy chief whip, a key role in enforcing Tory party discipline.

In her letter, she says: “Were you or senior members of your advisory team, including your chief of staff, made aware of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Pincher prior to his appointment in the whips office?”