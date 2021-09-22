Johnson Shook Hands With Brazilian Minister Who Tested Positive For Covid

Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson in New York City

Boris Johnson shook hands with the Brazilian health minister Marcelo Queiroga shortly before the south American official tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Queiroga was seen interacting with the UK prime minister hours before Johnson went to meet US president Joe Biden at the White House. Queiroga was also staying at the same hotel as Biden, who is 78, in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

Brazilian Health Minister - who tested positive for Covid - was staying at the same hotel as President Biden in NYC.



He went to the UN today to watch President Bolsonaro’s speech.



Here, he shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Jonhson- who met Biden today at the White House. pic.twitter.com/CSxdBuTIfY — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 22, 2021

Johnson was hospitalised with Covid in April 2020 but made a full recovery, while Biden is believed not to have contracted the virus at all throughout the pandemic. The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General refused to comment when approached by CNN Brazil, only noting they had “a contact tracing protocol in place in case of cases arising”. The Brazilian minister also went to the UN to watch the Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro’s speech, but so far all the other members of the Brazilian delegation have tested negative for Covid. Queiroga told CNN Brazil that he would quarantine in New York for 14 days and would not leave the US with the rest of his party. Some members of his delegation have cancelled their participation in the UN’s General Assembly to reduce the risk of infection. Queiroga has been vaccinated with the Chinese jab, CoronaVac, but has not shared when he received the jab. Bolsanaro’s presence caused a stir on Tuesday because he is prominently anti-vax – and Johnson proudly promoted the AstraZeneca vaccine while they were in a joint meeting.

Boris Johnson teases Brazil's anti-vaxxer President Jair Bolsonaro saying “I had it twice” pic.twitter.com/5G6WCT251R — The Sun (@TheSun) September 21, 2021