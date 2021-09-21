Boris Johnson Has Finally Confirmed How Many Children He Has

Stefan RousseauPA Boris Johnson walks to a television interview in New York whilst attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Boris Johnson has confirmed he has fathered six children – ending long-running confusion.

The prime minister is preparing to welcome his second child with wife Carrie Johnson, after the birth of his youngest in April 2020.

The PM has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, but he also has a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

At first he denied paternity and even sought an injunction in 2013 to prevent her existence being discovered during a court battle.

But the confusion sprang from the proceedings where it was alleged that Johnson may have fathered two children as a result of the affair.

The judgment read: “What was material was that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”

Johnson has repeatedly said he would not discuss his private life, and during the 2019 election campaign said he would not be discussing his children.

Speaking to US broadcaster NBC on Tuesday during his trip to America, the PM was asked if he currently had six children, and he said: “Yes.”