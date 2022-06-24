Boris Johnson is facing further ridicule on social media after the Conservatives lost two seats in dramatic by-elections along with a cabinet member this morning.
In Tiverton and Homerton, voters chose Liberal Democrats to replace their previous Tory MP while in Wakefield a new Labour MP was elected.
In the aftermath of the upset, Conservative Party chair Oliver Dowden resigned from government too, explaining that someone “must take responsibility” for the defeats.
Yet, the prime minister remains defiant, blaming mid-term blues and the cost of living crisis while avoiding any mention of his own role when speaking to the media.
In his response to Dowden’s resignation letter, Johnson thanked him for his work but maintained that this government was still elected with a “historic mandate” back in 2019 – suggesting it had not lost the public’s support.
It seems not everyone is willing to let the prime minister escape the blame for this one though, judging from the jokes on Twitter this morning.
Even a handful of Tory MPs have tweeted about their frustration with Johnson following the poor by-election results.
Other people were keener to blame Dowden and the rest of the Conservative Party for their years of supporting the prime minister.