Tory Donor And Party Initially Paid For Boris Johnson’s Flat Refurb, Official Probe Finds

The Conservative Party and one of its donors initially paid the costs of refurbishing Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat, an official probe has found.

Work began on the No.11 flat the prime minister shares with Carrie Symonds when he was in hospital with Covid in April 2020, with the final bill reportedly amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.

The first round of invoices were paid for by the taxpayer, through the Cabinet Office, and then charged to the Conservative Party in June 2020, according to the independent adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt.

Tory donor Lord Brownlow, who had been appointed to set up a Downing Street trust to cover the costs, then personally paid another bill for the refurbishment directly to the supplier in October that year.

Throughout this time, Johnson believed that a Downing Street trust was being set up to cover the costs, to be chaired by Brownlow, but in autumn last year it appeared that this was “still likely to be many months off”, Geidt said.

There was “no evidence” to suggest that Johnson was aware of who was paying for the refurbishment.

But when reports started appearing in the media in February 2021 about the work, the PM took advice about his ministerial interests and settled the cost on March 8.

Geidt said the PM was nevertheless “unwise” to allow the refurbishment of the flat to proceed “without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded”.

But the adviser said Johnson had not broken the ministerial code, because no conflict of interest arose from the affair, Geidt said.