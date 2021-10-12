OLI SCARFF via Getty Images Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny after the release of MPs' damning Covid report

Boris Johnson left the UK on Friday to go on holiday with his family – and his critics think he timed it to coincide with a damning Covid report which was released on Tuesday.

The prime minister is yet to respond publicly to a report from MPs declaring that the government’s inability to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures.

Sources claim the prime minister is continuing to work from southern Spain, but many have speculated that he deliberately left the UK knowing the report would be published while he was out of the country.

Human rights lawyer Shoaib M Khan tweeted: “Now we know why this (petty, lying deceitful, arrogant, dangerous) man chose this moment to be on holiday abroad.”

Khan then attached the infamous video clip from October 2 where Johnson told a journalist: “I’ve given you the most important metric which is, never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes, look at wage growth.”

Khan added: “The full report makes for a very depressing reading.

“We can argue about many things, but one thing is certain.

“The unbelievably-incompetent Tory government should be extremely ashamed of its appalling treatment of British people and its utter, unforgivable disregard for human life.”